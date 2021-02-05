A Colorado man was injured Thursday evening when his car flipped on Interstate 70 in Clay County.
Indiana State Police said Curtis Ray, 35, of Colorado Springs, was driving west in a 2017 Chevrolet when he failed to see the hazard lights of traffic slowed due to rain and wet road conditions. Ray attempted an evasive driving maneuver by switching lanes rapidly to avoid a collision.
Police said Ray's car hit the rar of a 2020 International semi-tractor trailer driven by Tommy L. Rosecrans, 32, of Oskaloosa, Kansas. The collision caused Ray's car to flip and come to rest eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Good Samaritans at the scene rendered lifesaving first aid to Ray until first responders arrived. Ray was taken by ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
