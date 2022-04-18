Clay County Humane Society receives $33,697 donation

The Clay County Humane Society recently received a distribution of $33,697 from the Dierdorf Fund via the Wabash Valley Community Foundation’s Clay County affiliate.
Patsy Dierdorf, a lifelong resident of Clay County, passed away March 29, 2019. In in 2013, she'd reached out to the foundation, wishing to create a permanent endowment for the benefit of the Humane Society in her estate plans.
Through this endowed fund, the Clay County Humane Society will receive a designated amount each year, forever. The recent award marked the first annual distribution.
One dream for use of the fund is to help the community with low-cost spay and neuter, Toni Carter, president of the society's board, said in a news release.
The Humane Society is looking for ways to support construction of a new building on their grounds that will create more kennel and cage space while freeing up current space for an operating room, Carter said.
Dierdorf’s final wishes included the stipulation that funds not be used to pay staff salaries and the shelter must remain a no-kill shelter, meaning it will only euthanize animals that are ill or dangerous.
“We are a no-kill shelter,” said Carter. The policy is the right thing to do, but it has the potential to create pressure on their facility when adoptions are going slowly, or in peak breeding seasons, but it has been and will continue to be their policy."
Patty Dulin, a longtime volunteer at the shelter, knew Dierdorf only as an acquaintance, meeting with her from time to time with a group of her mother’s friends at a local restaurant. Care for animals was her passion, Dulin said of Dierdorf
"'What do you need at the shelter?' she would always ask,” said Dulin, who described Dierdorf as quietly supportive, private, unassuming, non-pretentious, but always there when needed.
— Information for this item was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
