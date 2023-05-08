There will be a joint special meeting of the Terre Haute City Council and the Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Thursday.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. at the County Council chambers in the Vigo County Annex., 127 Oak St., Terre Haute.
The purpose of the meeting is a presentation to the elected officials by Baker Tilly and RJL Solutions regarding the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a posting from the City Clerk's Office.
Public comment will not be allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.