During a lengthy meeting Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council opted not to vote for Mayor Duke Bennett’s proposal for a $5.6 million second round of spending American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Councilwoman Martha Crossen said that while she approved of the services and upgrades Bennett proposed, she didn’t believe that ARPA money should be expended on operating expenses for the city, and she wasn’t comfortable voting for the mingling items in the blanket appropriation, as she was for some items and against others.
The list of different items for disbursing the money included both services and city operating expenses. City operating expenses included $150,000 for contractual services for the consulting firms RJL Solutions and BakerTilly and getting new radios for the police and fire departments, as well as other city employees.
Services and upgrades that improved the lives of residents included $1 million for upgrades at four city parks and $1 million to move Indiana State University’s Early Childhood Education Center to the Chestnut Building, which would be remodeled and be able to expand the number of children in its childcare programs from the current 86 to 145. There’s currently a waiting list of 60-70 children seeking to get into the program.
Another popular investment was $250,000 to the Terre Haute Humane Society to build a low-cost vet clinic on the grounds of the shelter, as well as expand the number of kennels for the animals to reside in. While the average cost to spay or neuter a pet is $400, the Humane Society’s clinic will perform the surgery for $100.
ISU President Deborah Curtis and Humane Society Board President Ray Buechler both appeared before the council to explain their project’s goals.
After more than an hour of discussion and Crossen articulating the reason for her reluctance to vote, Councilman George Azar countered with a desire to move forward. A unanimous vote was required in the Council’s vote to take action on the appropriation, and Crossen’s no vote meant a vote to approve the funding would not be taken Thursday evening.
Use of ARPA money will receive further debate at the council’s Aug. 3 meeting.
The Council’s other big challenge Thursday was revisiting Special Ordinance 11, which would rezone a parcel of land at 4355 E. Wabash Ave. from a commercial district to a residential one. It had been tabled since the June council meeting.
Current owner DeBaun Funeral Homes Inc. hoped to sell the empty parcel to local developer John Mutchner, who would build 32 townhomes on the property. Its target tenants would be Rose-Hulman employees and students, as well as employees at Vigo County’s future casino.
Debate centered on the city’s need for more housing vs. safety in the neighborhood surrounding the proposed townhomes. Over the course of 90 minutes, a dozen residents told the council of the many automobile accidents that take place in the area and expressed the concern that additional traffic would only increase the potential danger.
City Engineer Marcus Maurer told the council that his study of the area suggested that the addition of the townhomes would not significantly increase the hazard to drivers. Councilman Earl Elliott said he lived near the neighborhood and drove through it frequently did not find doing so particularly precarious and said that statistically, the number of cars traversing the area had actually gone down by 6,000 in the past decade or so.
Councilman Todd Nation pointed out that drainage posed a huge potential issue, wondering where storm waters would go if the bulk of the parcel was paved over.
Councilman Neil Garrison emphasized the safety issue: “If we don’t do this, we won’t know how many injuries were prevented or how many sides were saved. We will know if we do it.”
After extensive discussion, the council rejected the ordinance but a 6-2 vote, with Elliott and Amy Auler the lone yes votes. Council President Curtis DeBaun, IV recused himself, citing familial ties with the property’s owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.