The Terre Haute Children's Museum will host it's third annual Son Plus Fun One event, inviting sons ages 3-12 and their mothers, or other significant females, to a night of fun.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the museum downtown, the organization released.
The night will include a light dinner, a short limo drive, science experiments, live animals and play.
Tickets are $40 per couple, with additional tickets being $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at thchildrensmuseum.com/son/, by phone at 812-235-5548 or going to the museum during regular business hours.
Ticketholders can also participate in a free one-hour dance lesson by The Dance Studio. Call The Dance Studio for more information at 812-232-1490.
Sponsors of the event include Lucky Reddy, Sycamore Engineering, Dentistry Just for Kids + TK Orthodontics, The Dance Studio, Simple to Elegant and Baesler's Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.