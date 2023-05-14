Indiana State men’s track and field descended on Normal, Ill. as Missouri Valley Conference favorites and championship holders.
The men had a 31.5 stranglehold on first place heading into final day of events, before holding on to beat out Northern Iowa by 14.5 points with 186 scored.
On the strength of first-place marks, the Sycamores came, saw and conquered a repeat conference outdoor title.
Junior Shomari Rogers-Walton led the charge with a repeat crown in the triple jump at 49-9 3/4.
Senior JaVaughn Moore earned all-conference with a top-two finish in 10.24 seconds in the 100-meter.
Sophomore pole vaulter William Staggs cleared 16-6 3/4 to place second.
The 4x100-meter relay team came in second with a time of 39.80 seconds.
On Saturday, junior high jumper Kevin Krutsch elevated to 6-11 1/2 the best leap of the day and tied for ninth-best height in program history. Senior thrower Brett Norton had a toss of 60-4 1/2 to tie the program-high and win the event.
Meanwhile, the women were in third but trailed Illinois State by four points, and Murray State by two. They fell by 90 points to Illinois State to finish in third. That was their team projection ahead of the weekend.
Senior jumper Claire Pittman cleared 19-5 1/2 in the triple jump to be crowned a champ.
Junior Ryann Porter won the triple jump with a mark of 42-2, her season-best. She was all-conference in the 100m hurdles at 13.97.
The second and third place finishers who earned all-Conference were Elias Foor, Quincy Armstrong, Trevor Thompson, Frankie Young III, Wyatt Puff, Mitch Conard and Lawrence Mitchell.
And Selene Weaver, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith, Hannah Redlin, Riley Tuerff, and Brooklyn Giertz.
