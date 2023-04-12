The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has announced a new round of grant funding is available through the Open for Tourism program.
Since its start in 2020, Open for Tourism has seen several successful projects completed in the community. Funding has been secured for another round of project proposals through the city of Terre Haute.
The initiative was designed by Launch Terre Haute, the chamber, the Indiana Small Business Development Center and the city to help the local business community prepare for increased tourism attributable to the Terre Haute Convention Center, Terre Haute Casino Resort, 2024 Solar Eclipse and more.
“The Open for Tourism program has provided help to prepare our businesses for the flourishing tourism sector,” said Josh Alsip, the chamber's cirector of community engagement. “By bettering experiences for Terre Haute visitors, we will help increase our population and per capita income, as laid out in the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan.”
Previous Open for Tourism projects include:
- Federal Coffee + Fine Foods — Addition of a walk-up window that faces a prime location along 7th Street and Wabash Ave.
- BarBotics — Expanded a Star Wars-themed outdoor patio that provides a visual attraction to downtown visitors.
- Saratoga Restaurant — An exterior makeover, including a new outdoor mural. Funded with both Open for Tourism and National Trust for Historic Preservation funding.
- Illumination Wellness — A meditation garden in the 12 Points area meant to help guests disconnect from the everyday world.
- Ferm Fresh — “The Alley”, an outdoor seating area that is dog friendly and has fun activities.
- Maggie and Moe’s — A walk-up window for Maggie & Moe's Coffee at the Sycamore Farm.
Among the requirements for Open for Tourism grants are being a for-profit business within the city and being linked to tourism through a product or service.
Businesses must be a member of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. Not all businesses that apply will be accepted into the program due to funding limitations.
Interested businesses can learn more about Open for Tourism at https://www.terrehautechamber.com/business-services/open-for-tourism/
