CenterPoint Energy Foundation on Wednesday gave the United Way of the Wabash Valley $107,$830 to launch a community home repair program.
The new program will be called Wabash Valley Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
An effort of the UW's Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council, the program will match residents who have small fix-it projects with volunteers who have the skills and time to repair them.
In addition, it will serve as a way for residents to connect with one another and to feel safe and cared for, the United Way said in a news release.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors will begin in Terre Haute’s Ryves neighborhood and then expand to other neighborhoods in agency's six-county service area.
United Way aims to launch the new program and have the new website up and running by spring 2023.
Homeowners will be able to submit their repair requests via a user-friendly Wabash Valley Neighbors Helping Neighbors website. Generally, the repair projects should be easily completed by individuals or groups and not require special tools or advanced skills.
Volunteers will use the website to identify projects and sign up to work on them. In addition to connecting volunteers to projects, the website will contain helpful resources and track the number of projects underway.
United Way will purchase a license for the website from Community One, a nonprofit organization in Evansville that launched Neighbors Helping Neighbors in its own city a few years ago.
The United Way said CenterPoint Energy Foundation funds will enable it to create a new coordinator position to form partnerships with local neighborhood organizations.The coordinator will also manage project intake and the website, and mobilize and screen volunteers.
In addition, the money will be used to defray initial costs of repair materials and tools, program marketing, and the website license.
The new program will accept requests for basic home repair and maintenance projects for neighbors who own and live in their home.
In addition to home repair, examples could include basic yard cleanup, landscaping, and snow removal; moving assistance and basic transportation for shopping or running errands; technology or paperwork assistance; or a friendly phone call or visit.
Martha Crossen, co-chair of Strong Neighborhood Impact Council, said, “We’re extremely grateful for CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization, and we appreciate the support they’re giving us to launch this new program."
Dorothy Chambers of the United Way staff said, “The investment that CenterPoint Energy is making in Wabash Valley Neighbors Helping Neighbors demonstrates the tremendous good that can happen when businesses and nonprofits work together to revitalize and strengthen our neighborhoods."
According to the United Way, studies show that even minor home improvements benefit residents’ physical and mental health, re-instill a sense of pride and belonging in their community, and increase safety and independence.
The United Way’s Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council seeks to create a positive impact for struggling working families by investing in initiatives that provide our community with safe, vibrant, and inclusive neighborhoods.
The United Way's goal is to move 10,000 local families out of financial struggles. For more information, visit, www.uwwv.org.
