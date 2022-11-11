Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will be distributing turkeys and Thanksgiving sides Nov. 19.
The effort is in partnership with Elanco, Duke Energy, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. It will provide as many as 700 turkeys to households in the area to help complete their Thanksgiving dinners.
“The holidays are times for family, but they can be a difficult time for those families that are living with food insecurity,” Sally Stewart said.
Said John Etling, agnecy director for Catholic Charities, “Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have and to think of how you can serve; giving of ourselves and helping our neighbors in need reflects the true spirit of Thanksgiving. Thank you to our donors and community partners for providing this gift and reaching out at this time of the year to provide help.”
Catholic Charities will distribute turkeys and other food items at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 19 on a first-come, first-served basis.
To help with the flow of traffic, Catholic Charities asks families to enter only by way of 19th Street. Walk-ups are welcome and may enter through the main entrance.
Limit one turkey per household; please note that families cannot pick up for another household unless a proxy form is completed in advance.
For more information, call 812-232-1447, option 2.
