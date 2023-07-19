Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will receive $87,800 thanks to an Indiana State Department of Agriculture program.
In total, the state is awarding $2 million to support efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need. This year’s funding is double of what distributed last year.
“Providing for Hoosiers who are food insecure across our state is a priority,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development. “I am proud that the general assembly recognized this by appropriating additional state funding towards our Indiana food banks.”
Indiana has 11 food banks which feed into pantries and soup kitchens across the state. Each received a portion of the $2 million.
The funding was provided by the General Assembly as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.
Also receiving funds for fiscal year 2024 were Community Harvest Food Bank, $200,000; Dare to Care Food Bank; $72,200; Food Bank of Northern Indiana, $233,000; Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, $195,200; Food Finders Food Bank Inc.; $185,000.00; FreeStore Foodban; $16,600; Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc., $643,600; Hoosier Hills Food Bank Inc. $86,200; Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana Inc., $157,400; Tri-State Food Bank Inc., $123,000.
To learn more about feeding Indiana’s hungry, visit feedingindianashungry.org
