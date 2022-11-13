What’s going on?
Monday
High school girls basketball — Paris, Ill., Thanksgiving Tourney, TBA; Palestine at Dugger, 6:30 p.m.; Tuscola at Marshall, Ill., 7 p.m.; Martinsville, Ill., at Chrisman, 7 p.m.; Dietrich at Robinson, Ill., 7 p.m.
Tuesday
High school girls basketball — TH North vs. Rantoul at Paris, Ill., Thanksgiving Tourney, 7:15 p.m.; Avon at TH South, 7:30 p.m.; West Vigo at Owen Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Parke Heritage at Northview, 7:30 p.m.; Barr-Reeve at Linton, 7:30 p.m.; Shakamak at Clay City, 7:30 p.m.; Sullivan at White River Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Vermillion at Seeger, 7:30 p.m.; Dugger at Red Hill, 6:30 p.m.; Marshall, Ill., at Chrisman, 7 p.m.
College men’s basketball — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods at Miami University-Hamilton, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods at Miami University-Hamilton, Ohio, TBA
