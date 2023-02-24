As a part of Indiana State University's Human Rights Day, CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center will host a virtual speaker.
Dr. Arthur Caplan, founding head of the division of medical ethics at the New York University School of Medicine, will present "How is the Holocaust used and misused in today's ethical, political and scientific debates?"
The webinar will take place 6 p.m. March 14 via Zoom.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/3khyT6Z.
