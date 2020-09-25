Terre Haute North’s football team depends on quarterback Jace Russell for quite a lot. Entering Friday’s Conference Indiana contest at Columbus North, the versatile Russell accounted for 55.5% of the Patriots’ offense, whether via his arm or his legs.
Columbus North’s mission was clear: stop Russell and you stop the Patriots. The Bull Dogs accomplished their mission at Max Andress Field as Russell was limited to minus-1 yard of rushing and 12 passing yards in the first half. By the time Terre Haute North got untracked, it was too late as the Patriots fell 41-21.
Columbus North held down Terre Haute North’s most dangerous weapon for three quarters, but Patriots coach Chris Barrett said there was more to it than that.
“We didn’t execute in our option game very well. Our aiming points were off, which kept us from getting to the perimeter. It was open at times. We had penalties and a lot of poor execution against a very good defense,” Barrett said.
The loss kept the Patriots winless in Conference Indiana in four contests played. Unlike some of the Patriots’ previous conference losses, which were close, the Bull Dogs had the measure of the game for its entirety.
Both the Patriots and Bull Dogs have long prided themselves on being smash-mouth football teams and the die was cast straight away.
The Bull Dogs boast senior running back Blake Huffman, who averaged 171 yards entering Friday’s game, but quarterback Luke Hammons is a lot like Russell in that he is dangerous with his feet. Hammons averages 102 yards per game on the ground.
He proved his worth on the opening drive of the game. The junior quarterback rushed for 51 of Columbus North’s 67 yards in a 12-play series that broke the ice. Hammons finished the drive himself with an 8-yard scamper up the middle on a scramble out of the pocket.
Hammons can throw too and he showed that part of his repertoire later in the first quarter. He found Eshaan Patel, who got inside his defender, and was wide-open on a nicely-thrown bomb to the end zone. The 38-yard strike put the Bull Dogs up 14-0.
It was frustrating for the Patriots because they were making some breaks for themselves. After the first two touchdowns were conceded, North’s defense was much more stingy. Two turnovers were forced as well. Conner Lutz recovered a fumble in the first quarter and the Patriots snared another loose ball in the second quarter, but nothing came of it as the Patriots’ offense was held in check by the Bull Dogs.
“We were fighting, but we’re going three, four, five plays or out and not giving our defense any breaks. That was a difference. They wore us out. We have a lot of guys going two ways and that catches up with you,” Barrett said.
Terre Haute North (2-4, 0-4) had only two first downs in the first half … and one of those was gained by a Bull Dog penalty. The Patriots had just 18 yards of total offense in the first half.
Columbus North (3-2, 2-0) took a 17-0 halftime lead when a bad snap on a Patriots punt late in the first half set up a 39-yard Carter Ward field goal.
Terre Haute North’s fate was sealed midway through the third quarter. Columbus North converted on a 3rd-and-27 in the their own territory, and later in the same drive, scored via a 2nd-and-goal from the 19. A 19-yard pass from Hammons to Blythe made it 24-0.
Shortly after that, it was 31-0. The Patriots fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage. Huffman scored on the Bull Dogs’ second play from, a 7-yard power run.
The Patriots gained the majority of their offensive yards in the fourth quarter when, as Barrett noted, the Patriots went to more of a direct attack with Russell. Three touchdowns were scored. Russell found Jayson Cottrell for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Later, after an onside kick was recovered, Russell powered in from 11 yards out. Damon Sturm cashed in from two yards out after a 49-yard catch set the score up.
“Anytime you keep playing and keep fighting it shows the character. They wanted to end positively. Anytime you don’t put your head down and quit? It’s a good testament to those guys,” Barrett said.
Terre Haute North has just its second home game of the season next Friday as Southport comes calling.
