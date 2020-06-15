The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Indiana 59 for a bridge deck overlay project.
Beginning on or around Thursday, June 18, contractors will close one lane of the Indiana 59 bridge spanning Brewer Ditch, about 5 miles north of the intersection Indiana 67 and Indiana 59 at Sandborn. During this closure, workers will be applying a new driving surface and repairing the bridge approaches.
Work will be done in two 30-day phases with traffic controlled by temporary signal around the clock. Open lanes will be restricted to 11 feet wide. Wider loads should seek an alternate route. The project is scheduled to wrap up by mid-August depending upon weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
