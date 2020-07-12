Vigo County School Corporation Director of Communications Bill Riley confirmed Sunday that there is a positive COVID-19 case involving a Terre Haute South football player.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The player was not identified, per confidentiality laws.

Players and families have been notified by the school corporation and they will work with the Vigo County Health Department to contract trace coaches and players who would have had risk of exposure.

Terre Haute South football coach Tim Herrin deferred comment to the school corporation when reached by the Tribune-Star.

Team activities began for all area high school teams on July 6 as part of Phase I of the Indiana High School Athletic Association guidelines with essential personnel from teams limited to 15 hours per week.

Phase II is scheduled to start on July 20 with normal summer rules for the various sports.