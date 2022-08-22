Update 11:35 a.m. Monday:
ISU this morning released the following statement:
Indiana State University is grieving the tragic loss of students Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names
Musili, 19, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was part of the Pathway to Blue program and became an ISU student this year. Eubanks, 18, a freshman from Waukegan, Illinois, and VanHooser, 19, a freshman from Liberty Township, Ohio, were football players for the Sycamores.
“There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief.”
Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore.
They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at the Student Counseling Center, 217 North 6th Street on the second floor of Gillum Hall. The phone number is 812-237-3939.
Musili, said Pathway to Blue Director Sadé Walker, was a hard worker with a positive attitude. Pathway to Blue is a bridge program between Ivy Tech Community College and ISU.
"His smile was infectious," Walker said of Musili. "He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore."
The football team did not practice Monday. ISU student-athletes gathered Sunday night at Memorial Stadium to mourn the tragedy.
“My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," said Sherard Clinkscales, Director of Athletics. "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families.”
Said head football coach Curt Mallory: “It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”
---
Update, 10:40 a.m. Monday:
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victims in Sunday’s fatal crash on Indiana 46. Killed in the crash were:
• Christian Eubanks, 18, Waukegan, Illinois;
• Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne;
• Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Injured in the crash were 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois.
---
Earlier story, 11 p.m. Sunday:
Three Indiana State students were killed and two occupants were injured in an early Sunday morning single-vehicle car accident in Riley.
Indiana State confirmed that ISU students were involved in the accident in a late-morning press release. The initial ISU release mentioned that "several" football players were involved.
Later Sunday, it was confirmed that one of the students killed was freshman Caleb VanHooser. The Liberty Township, Ohio, native was identified as one of the victims on a social media post by made his high school, Lakota East. VanHooser was a defensive back on the football team.
It is with heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and Indiana State football player who was called home to Heaven early this morning. We will never forget his contributions to our program. RIP#2. We love you. pic.twitter.com/cV5gh8ysJA— Lakota East Football (@hawksfootball12) August 21, 2022
One other occupant of the vehicle was identified Sunday evening.
Omarion Dixon, a Lafayette native and redshirt freshman running back for the Sycamores, was reported to be in the accident on a social media post by his high school, Harrison in West Lafayette. The post reported that Dixon had been in surgery, but his condition beyond that was unknown.
As many of you know, Omarion was involved in a major accident over night. He is out of surgery and still needs all of the prayers he can get. Fight on, O. You got this, 47. 🔹🔸— HHS Raider Football (@HHS_Raider_FB) August 21, 2022
The other three occupants of the vehicle were not identified as of press time.
"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a university press release. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."
According to the Vigo County Sheriff report released to the media, the crash occurred on Indiana 46 at Main Street in Riley in southeast Vigo County.
The vehicle involved left the road and struck a tree. Upon arrival of deputies, the vehicle was on fire. Two occupants were freed from the vehicle, but the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The report provided to the media Sunday morning indicated that the investigation into the accident was continuing.
VanHooser, who graduated from Lakota East in the northern Cincinnati suburbs in 2022, did not play a down for the Sycamores. He was projected to be a cornerback for ISU, the same position he excelled at when he played at Lakota East.
He played cornerback and wide receiver for Lakota East and he also ran track. VanHooser was a first team All-Greater Miami Conference defensive back.
According to Cincinnati television station WCPO, Lakota East will wear No. 2 decals on their helmets in tribute to VanHooser. He was to wear No. 26 for the Sycamores.
The tragedy sent shockwaves through the ISU athletic community. ISU's home women's soccer opener, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was postponed due to the accident.
On Sunday evening, a vigil was organized by student-athletes. It took place outside the arch at Memorial Stadium.
ISU football coach Curt Mallory, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales, ISU senior captain and wide receiver Dante Hendrix and several others, including representatives from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spoke to a gathering of ISU athletes who mourned the loss of their colleagues.
Athletes from every ISU athletic program gathered in a semi-circle around the football team to provide their support. There were also several ISU coaches, administrators and well-wishers on-hand.
Later, the vigil went inside Memorial Stadium, where athletes gathered in a circle at midfield to pay tribute to the athletes who were killed and injured.
At the request of ISU, interviews were not conducted.
