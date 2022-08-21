Indiana State University announced Sunday morning that three Indiana State students were killed in a early-morning single-vehicle accident.
Police said there were five people total in the vehicle, according to the ISU statement.
Our hearts go out to Indiana State football and their fans. There was a single car accident this morning and we are learning several football players were involved. Three people in the car died. There were five in the car. Please pray for ISU— NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 21, 2022
They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.
"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a university press release. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."
According to the Vigo County Sheriff report released to the media, the crash occurred on Indiana 46 at Main Street in Riley in southeast Vigo County.
The vehicle involved left the road and struck a tree. Upon arrival of deputies, the vehicle was on fire. Two occupants were freed from the vehicle, but the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene.
The ISU women's soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed to a later date because of the tragedy.
My heart goes out to the families and friends of the Indiana State University students tragically killed in a car crash early today. I am praying for the entire ISU community.— Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) August 21, 2022
Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939.
This story will be updated.
