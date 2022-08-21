Indiana State University announced Sunday morning that three Indiana State students were killed in a early-morning single-vehicle accident.

Police said there were five people total in the vehicle, according to the ISU statement.

They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.

 "This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a university press release. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

According to the Vigo County Sheriff report released to the media, the crash occurred on Indiana 46 at Main Street in Riley in southeast Vigo County.

The vehicle involved left the road and struck a tree. Upon arrival of deputies, the vehicle was on fire. Two occupants were freed from the vehicle, but the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The ISU women's soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed to a later date because of the tragedy.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939. 

This story will be updated.

Tags

Trending Video

Todd Aaron Golden has been Sports Editor and Indiana State beat writer since September 2004. Born in Milwaukee but an Indiana resident most of his adult life, he previously worked in Jeffersonville, Columbus and Eau Claire, Wis.