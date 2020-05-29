The Prospect League, which counts the Terre Haute Rex as one of its members, will not play in 2020.
The league made the announcement on Friday.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government regulations, the Prospect League has made the heartbreaking determination to cancel the 2020 season. The decision was based on the varying guidelines for safety, protection and limits on public gatherings and travel across the five states that are home to Prospect League teams," the Prospect League statement said.
“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time”.
Terre Haute Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli also released a statement.
"The Rex ownership group fully supports this most difficult position, arrived at by considering the health and safety [of] all interests concerned," Rosselli said.
This story will be updated.
