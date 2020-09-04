Terre Haute South’s football team is going through some hard times.
In three games, the Braves have had major difficulty stopping the run. That pattern didn’t end at Bloomington North on Friday in South’s Conference Indiana opener.
The Cougars had seven runs of over 10 yards or more in the first half alone – including 83, 71 and 40-yard touchdowns. Though South’s offense showed signs of improvement, they couldn’t keep up as the Cougars earned a 49-14 victory.
Bloomington North rushed for 275 yards on 19 carries. Cody Mikulich had 199 rushing yards and two of those long touchdowns. South coach Tim Herrin illustrated the issue.
“It’s a [filling the] gap issue. It’s happened for three weeks. We do the play right two times in a row, then we don’t fill the gap right on the third play. A lot of it is getting guys to repeat what they’re doing over and over. They’re young, but we have to find guys who can be consistent,” Herrin said.
A Josh Cottee fumble at midfield four plays into the game gave Bloomington North the ball and they set the tone with four runs in a six-play scoring series. It was capped by a 10-yard quarterback keeper by Reece Lozano.
A bad start, but it would get worse for the Braves.
The Braves tried to answer with their own scoring drive, moving the ball to the Bloomington North 15. However, a Tyler Vaughn pass was intercepted by Bloomington North’s Tyree Rochell at the 2 and he took it 98 yards for a gut-blow touchdown to put the Braves behind 14-0.
South got a touchdown back when Andrece Miller caught a 34-yard touchdown pass, making a nice concentration catch after a tip by Rochell. It was 14-7 and South had hope.
It didn’t last long. On Bloomington North’s first play from scrimmage, running back Cody Mikulich went outside 71 yards for an immediate response.
After South gave up the ball on downs near midfield, the Cougars struck quickly again, this time with a 40-yard run by Lozano. South was down 28-7 with 9:05 left in the first half.
Making matters worse for the Braves was a serious injury suffered by Levon Warrington. The game was delayed for 10 minutes as he was tended to on the field and eventually taken to the hospital. Initial indications from South was that Warrington was suspected to have a fractured tibula in his right leg.
“That hurt. He brings energy. He brings everything,” Herrin said.
On the play after Warrington’s injury, Bloomington North’s Bailen Murphy caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7.
South’s offense had 10 first downs in the first half and scored with one minute left in the half on a 4-yard Cottee run. South had 259 yards of total offense in the first half. Cottee had 50 rushing yards. South quarterback Tyler Vaughn completed 7 of 9 passes for 133 yards and the touchdown to Miller.
“Tyler did a great job coming in to make some plays at quarterback. I thought our offensive line played really well for the first time as a unit. Pass protection was better than it’s been. We didn’t have drops from our receivers and made tough plays,” Herrin said.
The Braves couldn’t hold off the Cougars before halftime, though. On a third down blitz, Mikulich took it 83 yards for another touchdown with 7.3 seconds left in the half.
South (0-3, 0-1) avoided the automatic running clock at halftime, but only just, as the Braves trailed 42-14 at the break. Bloomington North triggered the running clock on the fourth play of the second half on a 65-yard pass from Lozano to Aaron Steinfeldt.
South next hosts Terre Haute North next Friday.
“We talked at halftime that we have guys giving effort, but not finishing, not giving that extra fight. We have to find some guys, especially at safety and inside. We’re there, we’re just not making the plays we need to make,” said Herrin, who also noted there are several new starters in the secondary.
Terre Haute South=7=7=0=0=-=14
Bloomington North=14=21=7=0=-=49
BN – Reece Lozano 10 run (Kyle Trilling kick), 8:36 1Q.
BN – Tyree Rochell 98 interception (Trilling kick), 4:24 1Q.
THS – Andrece Miller 34 pass from Tyler Vaughn (Ashton Hayne kick), :18.4 1Q.
BN – Cody Mikulilch 71 run (Trilling kick), 11:50 2Q.
BN – Lozano 40 run (Trilling kick), 9:05 2Q.
BN – Bailen Murphy 25 pass from Lozano (Trilling kick), 5:36 2Q.
THS – Josh Cottee 4 run (Hayne kick), 1:00 2Q.
BN – Mikulich 83 run (Trilling kick), :07.3 2Q.
BN – Aaron Steinfeldt 65 pass from Lozano (Trilling kick), 10:10 3Q.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.