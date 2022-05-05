In a closely contested race, incumbent Bruce Borders won the Republican primary in the Indiana House of Representatives for District 45, edging Jeff Ellington, who currently represents District 62 but decided to compete for Borders’ position after moving into the 45th district last year.
Tallies showed Borders, of Jasonville, beating Ellington, of Bloomfield, 53%-47%.
Borders admitted that the tight competition wore on him.
“I feel like there’s 1,000 pounds off my shoulders right now,” he said. “I never expected the viciousness that came out of the other camp. Some nights I cried myself to sleep because of the viciousness of the lies.”
On Monday, Borders said, he and his supporters trekked from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. knocking on doors, reaching 700 homes.
He thanked the “people who bathed me in prayer” when he “was really despondent over the severity of the battle. So many old friends reached out to stick by me, and I made some awesome new friends.”
Ellington, communicating via Facebook, conceded that he expected Borders to win, but added, “I am happy we won Greene [County] by more than 400 votes.
“Thanks to Larry Watters, the mayor of Jasonville [who endorsed Ellington],” he continued. “And to the other Republican officials who asked me to run. And to the thousands of Republicans who voted.”
He vowed to continue to support the Republican ticket. “Too much is at stake for Indiana, and America,” he said.
Election Day wasn’t over for Borders Tuesday night, as he contemplated hopping in his van, cranking up some Elvis tunes (he’s famously an Elvis impersonator who has appeared on national television) and collecting his campaign signs to save them for his next campaign
That campaign will be as soon as this fall. No Democratic candidate ran in the primary, but the party may select one for the November election via caucus.
District 45 was redrawn this year during the redistricting process to encompass all of Greene County, and portions of Vigo, Sullivan and Monroe counties.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
