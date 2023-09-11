Terre Haute police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a body discovered Saturday near Fruitridge Avenue and Beech Street.
THPD uniformed officers had responded to a report of an unattended fire in the area about noon. While searching the area, officers located a deceased person, according to Sgt. Justin Sears, THPD public information officer.
The person has yet to be positively identified. Pending further investigation and notification of family, no further information can be released at this time, Sears said.
There is no threat to the community, Sears said.
