Nick Bilbee had a fruitful night at the Terre Haute Action Track. The Indianapolis native won the feature of the Midwest Sprint Car Series at the half-mile dirt oval.

Bilbee also won his heat race.

Bilbee bested second-place Max Adams in the feature. Landon Simon finished third. The feature was the second of Bilbee's career in the MSCS series, and a big one, as he wasn't in the top 40 of MSCS points listed as of July 7.

Notables in the feature included Chase Stockon (fifth) and Brandon Mattox (ninth) both past or current local drivers.

Dakota Jackson won the first heat race, but finished fourth in the feature.

The next event at the Action Track is on July 24. The Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic, which is part of the USAC Silver Crown Sprint Week.

 MSCS at Terre Haute Action Track
DriverCarDriverCar
1. Nick Bilbee172. Max Adams5M
3. Landon Simon244. Dakota Jackson17x
5. Chase Stockon5s6. Isaac Chapple52
7. Aric Gentry108. James Lyerla11
9. Brandon Mattox2810. Stephen Schnapf61M
11. Collen Ambrose3612. Kyle Hathaway7H
13. Patrick Budde9014. Kent Schmidt5K
15. Chayse Hayhurst2016. Eric Perrott45
17. Mitch Wissmiller29 

