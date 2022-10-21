Thousands of people will converge on downtown Terre Haute this morning as Indiana State University's 9 a.m. Blue and White Homecoming Parade down Wabash Avenue.
That scene — dads carrying toddlers on their shoulders, alums sharing laughs, students trudging along on the pub-crawl ritual "The Walk" and youngsters scrambling for tossed candy — has unfolded for decades in the city. It's one of those unique moments when locals and the campus community gather together, hours before the Sycamore football team plays its Homecoming game at Memorial Stadium.
People look forward to the spectacle. Few were alive when it began in 1923. Few realize the lasting impact that Indiana State, in its earliest years, had on public education for Hoosiers.
"It's one of the greatest legacies of Indiana State," said Dan Clark, author of the new book, "A History of Indiana State University: From Normal School to Teachers College, 1865-1933.
Its 365 pages explore the lesser understood era of ISU, beginning more than a century before Larry Bird played a Sycamore basketball game, and before ISU was ISU.
The institution spent its first half-century as Indiana State Normal School, designed to elevate the state's low level of education. Indiana had the lowest literacy rate among Northern states in 1840. The Normal School gave teachers higher-scale training in an era when an eighth-grade education and the passage of a state exam was enough to get a teaching license, according to Clark's research. That changed in 1908, when the state required teachers to have a high school diploma and some normal school training.
ISNS was already delivering a higher level of education to its prospective teachers, though. That same year, 1908, ISNS began conferring bachelor's degrees.
Normal schools were common throughout the country, and private normal schools existed in Indiana. Typically, students trained for one or two years in those schools, including ISNS's early years, unlike four-year colleges and universities. Indiana State students and faculty considered their normal school to be a college, and its curriculum gradually extended to three or four years.
It fielded athletic teams, allowed fraternities and sororities, and conducted homecomings.
That rather abnormal normal-school approach earned ISNS a distinction as "elite" among such institutions nationally, Clark said Thursday.
"They had kind of a chip on their shoulders," he said of ISNS students, faculty and administrations in the late 19th century and early 20th century. "They knew the colleges and universities looked down their noses on them. But they considered themselves to be collegiate."
Indiana State didn't officially wear the name "college" until 1929, when the Normal School became Indiana State Teachers College. That's also the point where Clark concluded this volume of Indiana State's history. He's already written a few chapters of a second volume, which will track the ISTC through its expansion into ISU and into the present. Clark, who spent six years writing volume one, hopes to complete the second book by 2025.
The modern era may appear more appealing than Indiana State's formative years, but Clark's book packs some colorful episodes from that time. The first Homecoming parade is a prime example.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce sponsored the parade to spice up the Homecoming football game between Indiana State and local rival Rose Polytechnic Institute (the future Rose-Hulman) in November 1923. At the time, Indiana State football was intermittent, compared to the school's stout baseball program. Timing was the reason.
Many Normal School students typically took one semester off to teach, and earn money, and that usually happened in the fall, which of course is football season. They'd return for the spring semester, almost doubling the school's enrollment from the fall to nearly 2,000 students.
"[Indiana State] had some really good baseball teams, fantastic teams, but we couldn't keep football going," Clark said. By the 1920s, ISNS's development began to remedy that situation.
In fact, the football Sycamores — newly named by students in a 1921 contest — developed an intense gridiron rivalry with Rose Poly. "It was pretty heated," Clark said. Part of the tension came from the tendency of the ISNS women students — who comprised 65% of the school's enrollment — being drawn to the guys at all-male Rose Poly, Clark explained.
At one point, the Indiana State-Rose series temporarily ended, "because so many fights broke out," Clark said.
That's a good reminder in the 21st century, when young people's behavior often is deemed to be at an unprecedented level of unruliness.
Indiana State's early years offer a more consequential legacy. It provided a free, state-funded education to rural and low-income students — mostly women — who couldn't afford to attend larger colleges, private academies or private normal schools. ISNS's student body also included black students from its first year forward.
"These were underserved students from this state," Clark said.
And, the broader education of ISNS graduates entered Hoosier classrooms with better skills to teach youngsters. "When it started, it was meant to be a beacon, a model," Clark said of the school, "and it fulfilled that."
The city of Terre Haute played a role in this distinction. When the state sought cities to serve as the site of a normal school, Terre Haute was the only town to bid. "[The townspeople] just wanted more educational opportunities, and the Normal School provided that," Clark said.
A majority of residents in Vigo and other Wabash River counties voted in favor of state-funded public schools in an 1848 referendum that passed. Notably, most counties with existing colleges — Monroe, Putnam, Montgomery and Johnson — overwhelmingly voted against free schools. Elitism, a resistance to taxes, and a stubborn attitude that education dulls a person's ability to do hard labor fueled opposition.
Thank goodness, the river communities prevailed.
"Up-and-coming towns like Terre Haute that were participating in a market revolution, those kinds of towns started to understand we needed a better-educated workforce," Clark said. Indeed, Terre Haute's population boomed from 16,000 to 66,000 during Indiana State's first half-century.
The early Terre Haute-Indiana State relationship wasn't a panacea. There were squabbles about funding insurance for the Normal School, for example. Thus, the school burned down in 1888 without insurance. But, with a fear that the state would rebuild the school elsewhere, the city helped ISNS start over, an effort deftly guided by school president William Parsons.
"[Indiana State] had proven its worth by then," Clark said. "That's why Terre Haute stepped up so well."
Think of it. Terre Haute backing its college campus, leading other Hoosier communities to support public education, lifting up underserved young people. More than a century ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.