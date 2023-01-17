Clay County Beekeepers Club and the Wabash Valley Bee Club will host "Beekeeping 101" on Jan 28 at The Meadows shopping center, at 2800 Poplar St.
The class, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., covers basic beekeeping techniques and will include hive management and pest control, said Kris Bilyeu, owner of Haute Honey Farms and president of Clay County Beekeepers Club.
"The program is designed for everyone interested in beekeeping. Whether you just want to learn about bees, become a beekeeper, or you are an experienced beekeeper who wants a refresher course, there is something for everyone," Bilyeu said.
The featured speaker will be Indianapolis resident Jim Berndt, who is a sideline beekeeper and operates Berndt Family Bees. He has written articles for BeeKeeping, Bee Culture, and the American Bee Journal.
Pre registration is required and can made online at clay-county-beekeepers-club.square.site. Cost is $30 per person, $45 per couple and $15 for children under 18.
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day.
Bilyeu said the majority of beekeepers are backyard hobbyists, however, the majority of bee hives are kept by commercial producers, which have 1,500 to 3,000 hives to produce honey for large market sale.
Most backyard beekeepers have one to two hives or as many as 20 hives, while others called "side liners" have 50 to 200 hives to produce honey for market sale as a side occupation.
"Our goal is to get more people interested in beekeeping so they can be beekeepers and not bee havers. It is more than just putting a box in the back yard and say make me some honey," Bilyeu said. "Beekeeping is like livestock. You have to understand the bees, know when to feed them, how to treat them for disease and mange and take care of them.
For more information, call 812-249-5671.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.