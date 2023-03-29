The Wabash Valley Audubon Society (a 501(c)3 nonprofit) will hold its annual meeting and dinner April 19 at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
The guest speaker will be Allen Pursell, director of forest programs at Sam Shine Foundation, sharing about The Nature Conservancy's "Forestry for the Birds " program. He will discuss how TNC's Forestry for the Birds provides landowners with the tools to enhance forest management and bird communities.
The social hour and silent auction start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner catered by Piloni's Italian Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Accordion and violin entertainment will be provided by Polka Pop Balloon Stop.
Members and non-members are invited to this event. The buffet-style banquet is $20 per person and will be paid at the door. Seating is limited and advance reservations are required by April 10 by contacting Carissa Lovett at carissa.lovett@terrehaute.in.gov or 812-877-1095.
In addition, those wishing to donate silent auction items please contact Carissa by April 14 for details.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society like their Facebook page or website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.