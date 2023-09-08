VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Listen to others and plan your actions, and success will follow. Your dedication and precision will pay off as you devise a plan that utilizes your skills, knowledge and experience. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sign up for something you believe in or that will help you improve your lifestyle or relationships. Changing your perspective regarding money matters will help you make better decisions,
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take better care of yourself. Find ways to declutter your life and balance your bank accounts. Look for a position that is more rewarding and less stressful. Now’s the time to deal with problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Explore the possibilities. Attend events or reunions that can enrich your life and broaden your horizons. Verify any information you receive before moving forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Invest wisely. Something good will transpire if you work to increase your qualifications and skills or make cost-efficient changes at home. Pay attention to your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do whatever it takes to get ahead. Show initiative, and don’t let anyone take credit for your ideas or work. Someone will take advantage of you if you give them the opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make a realistic assessment of what someone is offering. Talks will lead to worthwhile deals, contracts and a change of attitude. Stay within your budget. Lean on a partner if you need to.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Self-improvement doesn’t have to break the bank. Getting in shape can be done on a shoestring budget if you are determined to reach your goal. Put a routine in place and challenge yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don’t let temptation set in and logic leave the building. Pay attention to what others do and say, and weigh the pros and cons of overindulgence. Find a safe way to use your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Participate, but don’t burden yourself by taking on too much. Be sure you take care of your needs before offering your services to someone. Choose your battles wisely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider where your money goes. Imagination and discipline will pay off. Don’t let anger or frustration get you down. Refining your household budget will give you a refreshed attitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Simplify your life. Returning to a simpler lifestyle will help you grow and sustain what’s meaningful to you. Change is never easy, but it is necessary. Thinking ahead will pay off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.