LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone will go to great lengths to withhold the information you require to make a sound decision. Pay attention to detail, and be blatant regarding what you will contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be the guiding light instead of the critical eye. By putting your vocabulary to good use, you’ll find the words that resonate with people who can help you achieve your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider other people’s feelings and how you might feel dealing with their circumstances. Kindness and consideration are in your best interest. Make peace and love priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An emotional incident will change everything. A rational approach, direct but kind words, and an alternative solution will help you gain respect and confidence from those who can influence the outcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don’t mince words when defending something that matters to you. Reconnecting with someone will confuse you. A decision someone makes will cause a change of heart. Honesty is the best policy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be forthcoming regarding joint endeavors that can influence your reputation or financial well-being. Make an adjustment and you’ll offset an emotional dispute with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Bide your time, resolve personal matters and avoid taking the brunt of someone else’s mistake. A last-minute change someone makes will end up being to your benefit. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A direct response will help ward off retribution. Look for innovative ways to use your expertise to bring in more cash or make your life more meaningful. A change will be eye-opening.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don’t settle for less than what you want. Handpick the people you want on your team and forge ahead with enthusiasm. Life is about the decisions you make. Make romance a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take a step back and make your actions definitive. Mix business with pleasure, but be direct regarding your goals and expectations from others. Take control and offer incentives.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that doesn’t benefit you directly. Pay attention to how you present yourself to others, and live up to your promises. Don’t overspend unnecessarily.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your charm and compliments motivate others to offer their help. What you accomplish will put you in a good position for advancement. Positive change will come with financial benefits.
