Terre Haute North’s boys soccer team had tested Terre Haute South’s high defensive line throughout the intracity match on Wednesday at North and it was Will Anders who was doing the testing.
The North forward probed and timed most of his runs correctly when the Patriots counter-attacked against a South team that has plenty of firepower.
The only problem? Anders wasn’t having any luck.
In the first half, he beat South’s daring keeper Kade Kline, only to have a 20-yard shot heroically cleared off the back line by South’s Will Talens.
With nine minutes left? Anders had taken several shots without a goal, but forwards stick with their craft, and that’s what Anders did late in the match.
After a well-placed cross into the middle from North’s Noah Sutton, Anders found himself one-on-one again with 9:13 left. This time? He found the mark and his goal would be enough to lift North to a 1-0 victory in an entertaining match.
North (3-2, 1-0) took The Cup back from South after the Braves won 4-1 in 2019. With only four seniors in the starting lineup, this was a triumph North coach Andrew Gray savored.
“We’ve been preparing for this for a long time. We talked about what our pieces are from the beginning. Losing 12 seniors? We knew it would be hard. We’ve been working since December up to this moment for this goal,” Gray said.
Anders, a sophomore, teamed up with Mason Meeks-Johnson to make runs at South’s back three. He stayed patient for his chance.
“I was kind of frustrated, but some of the [missed chances] came early. I knew I could get one later,” Anders said. “I’ve played a while. I’ve missed a lot of shots. It doesn’t phase me. I just keep at it.”
The chance came after it appeared South might break the deadlock. The Braves had two good scoring opportunities in the previous 10 minutes – a gorgeous solo run by Adam Andres in the box that saw his shot saved and then a free kick into the North wall by Isaac Hale.
Slightly against the run of play, North got its chance. Sutton got the ball on the left side and slipped a cross into the middle. Anders timed his run just right and found himself one-on-one with Kline. He kept his shot low and it found the left corner.
“I saw Noah get the ball and it was a one-time pass. I made the run and Noah’s ball put me one-on-one with the goalkeeper,” said Anders, who has scored in each North match this season.
Down a goal, South threw what it had against North’s defense, but the Patriots squelched nearly all of their opportunities. The Braves only managed one shot after Anders’ goal, a long-range blast from Mason Ham.
South (3-1, 1-1) out-shot North 18-11, but didn’t have many clear-cut chances.
“We knew it was just going to take one ball for Will to get loose behind the defense. We held them pretty well in the second half, but then he got the one,” South coach John Stephens said. “The shot we got in this game, we did not capitalize on.”
South entered on high after a 2-1 conference win over Southport last Saturday, but Stephens lamented the Braves’ approach.
“I don’t think we were ready for this game. Coming off the Southport win on Saturday, I think we thought we were invincible and it was going to take this kind of game to take us back down from that,” Stephens said.
The first opportunity in the match came from Meeks-Johnson as he got through South’s back line and fired a shot off the far post six minutes in. The clearance by Talens from Anders’ shot, Talens was fully extended to keep the ball outside the line, came 12 minutes later.
South had the measure of the last part of the first half, firing off the last seven shots, with Gavin Henning having the best chance off a ball from Brock Barger with two minutes left, but North didn’t break and it was scoreless at the half.
The second half was more open, but also had fewer goal-scoring opportunities, as South maintained possession, but North’s back line kept them from getting anything clear cut.
“They really stepped up today. Cam [Beadle] had played midfield, but he’s stepped up going back to play center back and really control those [young] guys back there. Our goalkeeper Gabe Brewer has really stepped up as well to command that and find balls early,” Gray said.
The run by Andres and the South free kick, which was taken just outside the penalty box, would prove to be the Braves best chances.
The celebration was sweet for North and for Anders, who admitted some nerves going in.
“Going in? We were very nervous. We worked harder and we got the win,” Anders said.
TH South 0 0 - 0
TH North 0 1 - 1
THN – Will Anders (Noah Sutton), 9:13 2H.
Shots – THS 18, THN 11
Corners – THS 4, THN 2.
Saves – Kline (THS) 2, Brewer (THN) 9.
Next – TH North (3-2, 1-0) plays at Gibson Southern and Evansville Central on Saturday. TH South (3-1, 1-1) plays at Evansville North on Saturday.
