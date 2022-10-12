Terre Haute Regional Airport officials are withdrawing their filing for a revised airport zoning overlay ordinance, intending instead to refile the ordinance in March.
The ordinance will go before the Vigo County Plan Commission, as well as the Terre Haute City Council and Vigo County.
Scott Craig, attorney for the airport, said the delay “will give us an opportunity to do more education, outreach, listening to what peoples’ concerns are and to make sure people feel like they have a chance to participate and have their feelings known and be reflected in the (revised) ordinance.”
“I think we should take time over the next few months to meet with developers, homebuilders and people in neighborhoods to talk about what we are doing and explain that a lot of these things already exist (in the county’s current zoning law),” Craig told the board of directors Tuesday.
“We are just trying to be good stewards of the airport and make sure we have compatible land uses around it and is for the benefit of everyone,” he said.
One area for more education is for wildlife mitigation, as some concerns have been raised about requirements for retention ponds or drainage.
Meetings could be held with the Home Builders Association of Greater Terre Haute and developers such as Thompson Thrift and others to discuss what the zoning overlay will do, Craig said after the board meeting.
“Most of this is already in the existing ordinance. We are merely trying to update it with current federal laws, the same way it was first done 15 years ago.
“I think it is probably good to do this because I think, even though it is in the (zoning) code, people don’t know about it” in terms of development around the airport, “and they have to comply with it,” the attorney said.
“I think big developers do that, such as people building the casino, but sometimes it is the smaller developers who buy land near the airport and get a building permit, and then start building not realizing there are Federal Aviation Administration requirements, state requirements,” as well as local zoning, Craig said.
Reaching out
“Before we ask people to vote on this, we need to do a better job to reach out to stakeholders in our vicinity as well as invite local property owners to a meeting and talk about the airport and what we are trying to do.
“It does not mean they can’t build a house or have a pond,” Craig said.
Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse and Associates, an airport consulting firm, said the zoning overlay is required for the airport to continue to receive federal grants and funding from the FAA.
The current zoning overlay is in need of updating and wildlife mitigation is an important aspect of the airport’s daily function.
“You have charter aircraft, not just the smaller aircraft, that operates in and out (of the airport). You have charter aircraft with college students coming in and out for sporting events.
“Those are large aircraft and ingesting a bird into one of the engines of those aircraft can be catastrophic,” Newman said. “We need to be proactive and mitigate” wet retention ponds or areas that attract birds, she said.
“It is a human safety concern. It does not stop you from (developing) anything, you just need to do a little bit of extra steps to make sure it is not attractive (to wildlife). We will work on this and maybe make the language a little clearer so it does not look so prohibitive,” Newhouse-Rodriguez said.
Static aircraft display
In other business, the airport’s board of directors approved, contingent upon further review, use of 3.7 acres at Indiana 42 and Chamberlain Road as a space for static aircraft display now staged at the 181st Intelligence Wing base, adjacent to the airport.
“There is nothing we can build there. It would be more as a park type area with the display and have a walking path, a place to sit and watch airplanes,” Hauser said. “We had talked about this about seven years ago. This is off the end of Runway 23.”
Hauser said the airport would retain the land and the static displays could be moved if needed.
The planes would rest on concrete columns. There are five planes at the 181st Intelligence Wing now, Hauser said. However, issues remain of maintenance, which would not be done by the airport.
“The reason this is happening is the new commander (at the 181st) said either get them fixed up or move them back to Ohio, as they belong to Wright-Patterson” Air Force Base, Hauser said. “They plan to have them all repainted and rewrapped so they would be all new,” Hauser said of the static aircraft.
Newhouse-Rodriguez said a static display of aircraft is OK, but once walking paths or tables are installed it could be considered a negative impact for the airport under FAA regulations.
“Static displays are not the same as a park,” she told the board. The airport has to ensure the area is not a park, she said. “So it is a fine line.”
“I would not say it is a sure thing yet. We will work out the kinks, the funding and who will maintain it. I would hate to see those airplanes go somewhere else,” Newhouse-Rodriguez said, adding the idea would need reviewed by the FAA.
Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.