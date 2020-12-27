About a dozen members and supporters of a new advocacy group gathered and marched in downtown Terre Haute on Saturday and called on others to join their effort to see local schools improved.
Voices for Vigo Schools, a relatively new group of residents who have expressed concerns about teacher pay and other matters related to K through 12 education, gathered for the better part of two hours to air grievances and plot out its next steps.
Formed after public scrutiny of a proposed restructuring of the Vigo County School Corp.’s communication director’s job duties and a raise of more than $40,000 — the group now boasts more than 1,000 members on its private Facebook page.
The planned raise and restructuring have been rescinded but group members said Saturday the momentum should be used in the fight for increased teacher pay and for increased transparency at school board meetings moving forward.
Those in attendance agreed that improved attendance at school board meeting, community listening sessions and planning meetings are a must if they are to see the change they’re advocating for.
And while teachers and VCSC staff might hesitate to voice exactly how they feel about pay or administrative matters, Melissa Ketner said that’s where Voices for Vigo Schools might be able to help.
“For us as parents and community members, we can take that hit because we’re not employed by the school corporation,” said Ketner, one of the founding members of Voices for Vigo Schools.
“... If need be we can help drive the train because my job isn’t at stake. At the end of the day, we want to do whatever we can do to support [teachers].”
And to gauge the sentiment of teachers, staff and Vigo residents, Hailee Lauritzen said conversations like Saturday’s are critical.
“It has to be a partnership if this community effort is going to amount to anything,” said Lauritzen, the other founding member of Voices for Vigo Schools.
“And so it’s conversations just like this we hope to continue and move forward with.”
In the coming weeks, the group hopes to meet again and nail down what exactly it will focus on coming off the raise and restructuring issue.
