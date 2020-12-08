Two Indianapolis residents face criminal charges in Putnam County in connection with Monday night gunfire and a vehicle pursuit on westbound Interstate 70.
Robert J. Ballard, 31, and Megan S. Muse, 26, were booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement and possession of syringe. Ballard also faces a charge of reckless driving.
Indiana State Police Trooper David Cox Jr. said he was patrolling near a construction zone at the 41-mile marker about 9:14 p.m. when a motorist pulled over and frantically explained that he had been shot at by a person in a white Cadillac.
Police located the white Cadillac near the 37-mile marker, but police said the driver refused to stop and accelerated to about 115 miles per hour. The pursuit continued westbound at a high rate of speed, with the Cadillac weaving across both lanes of I-70, police said.
Near the 23-mile marker, troopers deployed two sets of Stop Sticks in the path of the Cadillac, which deflated all four tires of the car. The Cadillac continued westbound with speed reduced to 35 miles per hour and the car traveling on its rims. The car went into the median at the 16-mile marker when the driver lost control of the car, police said.
Troopers then took Ballard and his passenger, Muse, into custody without incident.
