Dear Abby: I generally have an excellent relationship with my 14-year-old granddaughter. However, she thinks it’s funny to tell me outrageous lies with a straight face to see if she can get me to believe them. She laughs when I am unsure of whether she is telling the truth.
Once she told me her family was going to Hawaii for a month (she lives with her father rather than with my daughter, so I’m not privy to his plans). Another time, she jerked her arms around and said she has “tics.” When I asked what she was talking about, she announced she had Tourette’s syndrome.
Both were untrue. I had epilepsy as a teenager, so I’m especially sensitive about a grandchild developing a neurological condition at the age I was. It felt like a cruel thing for her to do to me, and I was not amused. When I told her I didn’t like it, she giggled and said, “Oh, Grandma!”
I had arranged for her to do weekly yard work for me, but now I’m having second thoughts about having her around that often if she’s going to purposely upset me like that. I sent a text to her mother telling her about it, but received no response indicating she would talk to her daughter about it or have her apologize. What should I do?
— Humorless In Iowa
Dear Humorless: Try this: Tell your granddaughter you have bought tickets to a Taylor Swift or Harry Styles concert and ask if she would like to go with you. Then, when she reacts, start laughing.
Dear Abby: My girlfriend of 17 years is constantly coming at me looking for an argument lately. I can’t figure it out for the life of me. We have built a nice life. We have a child together, a house and two dogs. She has recently been saying something about perimenopause, which I know nothing about. I love what we have and I don’t want to lose it, but I have no clue how to fix it. Please advise me so I don’t lose my family.
— Fearful In New Jersey
Dear Fearful: Go online and search “perimenopause.” This is a time in women’s lives when our hormone levels are changing, which can affect sleep, mood and body temperature, among other things.
This is something every woman experiences sooner or later, and it’s important you understand it. Volumes have been written on the subject, which will help you gain empathy and insight. Because this is causing challenges in your relationship, don’t procrastinate. Start now.
