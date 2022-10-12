A Terre Haute pastor is seeking up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help improve the 13th Street corridor over the next 15 years.
C. Dwayne Malone, pastor of Free Will Baptist Church, is coordinator of the 13th Street Corridor committee, first formed in 2004, when the city of Terre Haute was planning the now completed 13th Street corridor that links to the 641-bypass.
Malone on Tuesday sought $1.5 million from the Vigo County Council, and said he would also seek the same from the city to improve the corridor, which initially targeted Poplar Street to Voorhees Street; 10th Street to 17th Street; Wabash Avenue to Locust Street; 25th Street to 13th Street; Locust Street to Maple Avenue; and 25h Street to 13th Street.
“Historically, these neighborhoods have been overlooked, creating a negative economic impact and public health crisis in these communities,” Malone said.
“The corridor plans for these neighborhoods include quality, affordable housing; commercial or recreational outlets; health and wellness; education; light manufacturing; entertainment and technology outlets eliminating the economic and health care disparities in these neighborhoods,” he told the County Council.
Vigo County was awarded $20.76 million and the city of Terre Haute $35.93 million in federal funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan aimed at accelerating economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are to be obligated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
Malone advocates the American Rescue Plan funds be targeted in three areas.
“We need a feasibility study to show the benefits of these plans for neighborhoods in the future,” Malone said, adding the study could cost up to $50,000.
Another $1.2 million is sought “to create 10 affordable housing units in these neighborhoods,” he said.
Lastly, $150,000 to expand TC Wes Variety Store at 631 S. 14th St. to provide more “healthy and nutritional foods and other products for citizens living on the south side of the corridor,” he said.
The housing improvements would be done through his father, Cleytus Malone, president of Jonah Inc., first incorporated in 1996 and administratively dissolved in 2014, then incorporated again in October 2019. It is an non-profit that provides housing to low-income families in Terre Haute.
“We started building homes in 1997 and so far we have up to 40 units that we have been able to build for low-income families,” Cleytus Malone told the council. “We have a lot of people out there that are seeking places to live. Every day I get anywhere from three to four phone calls from individuals looking for some place to stay.”
Cleytus, a former school teacher and pastor, said “he has been around for quite a while. We have done a lot of work in the past and we still have a long way to go,” he said. “I think it important that we reach out as a community as a whole to work together to pull these projects together. There is no reason to say we can’t do it.”
Archie Smith, owner of TC Wes since 1994, told the council he needs financial help to expand. “We got a small business loan to get started, but now it is even tougher….I would like to see if I can expand and make it welcoming and warm.”
Malone said the American Rescue Plan would also help to obtain matching funds “from other entities to help create this opportunity. This is a long haul, a long plan to create these things that are needed to create a vibrant, healthy community.”
“We are here to present a plan to create better communities,” he told the council.
The council listened to the presentation but took no action Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.