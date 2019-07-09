Online poll

Do you approve of the way the federal government is handling the influx of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border?

Total Votes: 123

KOR, Eva

"Be the best you that you can be." That is what Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Kor expected of herself; that is what she hopes for and inspires in all of us. Eva Mozes Kor died on July 4, 2019, at the age of 85, in Krakow, Poland. Eva spent the last days of her life on her a…

Alta M. Graham, age 85, of Greencastle, formerly of Terre Haute, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4th, 2019. She was born August 11th, 1933, in Terre Haute, to the late Paul and Roberta (Akers) Price. She was a customer associate for K-Mart for many years until retirement. She is surv…

